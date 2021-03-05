Sac Fire: ‘Multiple’ ambulances called to crash scene on Elder Creek Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department said multiple ambulances were called to a crash scene Friday on Elder Creek Road.

The crash between two vehicles was first reported on Elder Creek east of Power Inn Road around noon, officials said.

It was unclear how many people were injured but the fire department said at least one person required extrication.

Incident info: Multiple ambulances requested for a vehicle crash on the 8200 Block of Elder Creek that requires extrication. Condition and number of patients unknown at this point. Time of call was 12pm. — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) March 5, 2021

Sacramento police say a portion of Elder Creek Road has been closed in the area of Florin Perkins Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.