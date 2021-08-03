Sac Fire working to improve diversity with camp for teen girls

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department is relaunching a promising program as part of an effort to boost diversity as the department tries to move past allegations of racism and sexual harassment.

The pressure is on for the department’s ranks to reflect the community they serve. Sac Fire is looking to increase diversity across the board, including racial and ethnic minorities, sexual orientations and women.

This chart shows a comparison of Sacramento’s population and the Sac Fire firefighting staff.

White people are 46% of the city’s population, but 74% of Sacramento firefighters. That is the only group that is over-represented; others are notably underrepresented.

Latino people are almost 40% of the city but 13% percent of firefighters. Asian people make up 19% of the city’s population, but only 7% of firefighters. Black people make up 13% of the city’s population and only 2% of firefighters.

Nationally, only about 4% of career firefighters are women. That percentage is the same for Sac Fire even though women make up more than half of the city’s population.

Sac Fire Assistant Chief and Head of Diversity and Outreach Kim Iannucci believes having female firefighters as role models could make a big difference in recruiting women. That’s how she launched her 40-year long career.

“Having that ally completely formed my desire to be a firefighter,” Iannucci explained. “I thought I was going to be a park ranger, and it completely changed my mind.”

Iannucci said the department’s goal is to increase ethnic and gender hiring by at least 5% each year.

“It’s really important that people see people who look like them so realize they can do this job,” Iannucci explained.

Sac Fire’s new budget includes $2.2 million to make its diversity goals a reality.

One of the programs they are relaunching is their Girls Fire Camp. Their first camp was in 2019, but budget constraints and COVID-19 put a halt to it.

Now, they can offer the two-day camp at no cost to the community in hopes of sparking an interest in firefighting among teen girls.

“Loading hoses, and understanding what it’s like to move around with a large charged lines. Climbing ladders, throwing ladders, ropes, doing forceable entry,” Sac Fire Captain Sharon McIntyre told FOX40. “How many women do you know at a high school age have been able to have the opportunity to start a chain saw, or run a circ saw, or cut through metal, or force a door or deal with doing search operations in a smoked out environment?”

The program is run by veterans like McIntyre and newer firefighters like Kirsten Goodridge, who said she enjoyed watching the young women discover they were capable of more than they could have ever imagined.

“A lot of them are shorter, smaller stature,” Goodridge explained. “I’m pretty small myself, and just seeing that we can all do it kind of gave them a boost in confidence.”

The camp is for young women in grades 9-12. It is scheduled for Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, but you can start the application process now. If interested, email Sac Fire at Join@sacfire.org.