SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Division 1 girls and boys soccer section finals were held Thursday night at Heart Health Park, the home of Sac Republic.

Four of the best soccer teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section took to the field. One of those teams was the Oak Ridge girls team, which holds the top rank in all of California.

Their team, a powerhouse out of El Dorado Hills, played against Lincoln of Stockton. Lincoln’s catch said his girls were pumped to play at the professional stadium.

On the boy’s side, Whitney, the second-ranked team in the state, played against Modesto High.

Oak Ridge won against Lincoln and Whitney won against Modesto. But for those who did not win, their season is not over.

All four teams advanced to the Northern California tournament starting at the beginning of March.