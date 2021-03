SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Police say one person has been detained after three others were stabbed at an apartment complex.

Sacramento police say they received the call around 5 p.m. alerting them to a disturbance at the Elms Apartments on 28th Street, where three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during some type of altercation.

A woman who officials say had a knife has been detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.