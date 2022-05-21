SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a gun buyback program that was meant to last from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday ran out of gift cards less than an hour after the event’s planned start time.

The department sent a tweet out at 12:45 p.m. that it would still be accepting guns but that it was also ending the event an hour earlier than originally planned.

Sacramento police were offering $50 gift cards per working firearm turned in.

In promoting the program, police said no identification was required but that all firearms must be unloaded in the trunk of a vehicle when arriving.