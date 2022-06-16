SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department are currently investigating a homicide in the area of Ponderosa Lane and Lindley Drive, according to police.

Police said that officers responded to a call at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday of a shooting in the area of Lindley Drive and Ponderosa Lane where they found that a man had been shot at least once.

The man was transported to hospital but later died, according to police.

Police are asking for drivers to use alternative routes.

This is an ongoing incident and updates will be provided when more information is available.