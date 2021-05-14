Sac Republic FC Academy helps create young MLS stars; tryouts to begin

Rafael Jauregui, Hayden Sargis and Mario Penago all play for Sacramento Republic FC right now.

But once, they were only training in the Sac Republic’s Academy, hoping for a chance at glory.

Amateurs who want to follow in their cleats will be getting started tonight with the team’s open talent identification at the Mather Sports Complex.

Academy head coach Dennis Sanchez joined Sonseeahray to share more about how this works and why it’s so valuable to Major League Soccer.

This year, UC Davis standout and Academy member Nabi Kibunguchy was selected 18th overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

Unlike other local professional teams, Sac Republic can help a young person with a dream kick the door down on their future and become a pro-athlete.