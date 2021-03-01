Sac Republic FC President, COO Ben Gumpert steps down

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Ben Gumpert, the President and COO of Sacramento Republic FC, has announced he’s stepping down from his role.

Monday morning, Gumpert published an open letter on the Sac Republic FC website.

After over four years of life-changing learnings, challenges, tears, laughs, smiles, setbacks, celebrations, and foundational friendships, today I announce that I will be stepping down from my role as President & COO of Sacramento Republic FC. I do so with a heavy heart, but also one full of immense pride for all that we have accomplished together. Ben Gumpert, Former Sac Republic FC President and COO

Gumpert’s decision comes just days after billionaire and lead investor Ron Burkle backed out of the expansion deal of a Major League Soccer team in Sacramento.

Gumpert says he’s still confident that a first-class investor will emerge.

He has agreed to stay on as an advisor to provide assistance to Kevin Nagle and ownership, as well as the team and city leaders.

This is a developing story.