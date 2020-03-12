Sac State courses to transition to online due to coronavirus pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento State announced on Thursday that classes would transition to online delivery for the rest of the spring semester over concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Online classes are expected to begin March 20, following faculty training. The school said some classes like performing and theater arts, as well as labs and clinicals, will continue to be face-to-face.

The campus will remain open, including the dining hall, the school said, but campus events through May 20 have been canceled.

Commencement ceremonies are still tentatively scheduled at the Golden 1 Center for May 15-17. No decision has yet been made on whether those will be canceled or postponed.