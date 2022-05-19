SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento State will return to in-person graduation ceremonies at Golden 1 Center, May 20-22 after two years of COVID-19 interruptions.

According to a Sacramento State report, there will be 9,435 graduates eligible to participate in the ceremony this year.

Sacramento State reported that they have managed a stable enrollment rate, during the pandemic, while graduation rates have risen. The four-year graduation rate has increased to 26%, compared to 9% in 2016.

“We are incredibly proud of our graduates, each and every one of them,” President Robert S. Nelsen said in the report. “They have overcome unbelievable obstacles. We are back, and we will be together at Golden 1 Center again, the true Hornet Family.”

The last traditional in-person commencement was in May of 2019. Due to COVID-19, Sacramento State held a virtual celebration for the 2020 graduates.

Last year they hosted a “CARmencement” where 2021 graduates and their families could drive through a decorated campus to celebrate.

This year, graduates from Fall 2021, Spring 2022 and Summer 2022 are able to participate in the Golden 1 Center Commencement. All guests must have a ticket to the event. There will also be a live stream for each ceremony for those who can not attend in person.

Commencement Schedule:

Friday, May 20th

College of Business 8:00a.m. to 10:30a.m..

College of Engineering & Computer Science and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics 1:30p.m. to 4p.m.

College of Arts & Letters 7:00p.m. to 9:30p.m.

Saturday, May 21st

College of Health & Human Services (A) 8:00a.m. to 10:30a.m.

College of Health & Human Services (B) and Social Sciences & Interdisciplinary Studies (A) 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m

Social Sciences & Interdisciplinary Studies (B) 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 22nd

College of Education 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.