Four California cities have ended up on Lawstarter’s latest list of the top 10 most relaxed cities in America.

Factors playing into those rankings are good access to wellness centers and low depression rates.

With that kind of sampling, it sounds like California overall made it through the worst of the pandemic unscathed, but for lots of individuals, that’s not the case.

Sonseeahrray spoke to Lara Falkenstein, a Sacramento State University health educator at the Student Health and Counseling Service, to learn more about Out of Darkness.

This is the 10th year Sac State is hosting Out of Darkness, an event to bring light to people struggling with mental health and thoughts of suicide.

Sac State hosts 10th annual Out of Darkness event for mental health awareness