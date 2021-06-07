Sac State police officer’s body camera stolen during encounter with large group of cyclists

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A large group of cyclists surrounded a Sacramento State Police Department officer and one stole his body camera Friday, police said.

Police said up to 30 people were biking on campus when an officer approached the group.

Several of them circled the officer, yelling at him, police said. One member of the group attempted to ram the officer with his bike.

Two more campus officers were sent to help, police said. One of the officer’s body cameras was stolen during the incident.

Police said a man was arrested, and a male teenager was booked into juvenile hall.

