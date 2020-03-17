Sac State postpones May commencement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento State is postponing its commencement ceremonies scheduled for May.

University President Robert Nelson made the announcement in an email Tuesday.

“I know that many of you are worried about the fate of our 2020 Commencement ceremonies at Golden 1 Center on May 15-17. At this time, in accordance with direction from the California State University system and local agencies, we have made the extremely difficult decision to postpone our Commencement,” Nelson wrote.

Nelson said graduation fees would not be refunded, but used to pay for diploma delivery and for the rescheduled ceremonies.

Earlier, the school announced the transition to online classes in March to limit face-to-face contact as the COVID-19 virus spreads. All campus events through May 20 were also canceled.