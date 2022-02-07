Sac State returns to in-person instruction as COVID cases fall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento State students and staff will head back to campus starting Monday.

Concerned over the surge in COVID-19 numbers, Sacramento State was in mostly virtual learning for the beginning of the spring semester.

The university felt it was time to physically reopen its doors after seeing case numbers drop.

For the week of Jan. 23, Sacramento State reported positive cases among 69 of its students and 31 of its faculty and staff.

Students, staff and faculty returning to in-person instruction will have to abide by certain criteria. The school will require masks to be worn indoors and everyone will need to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Beyond initial vaccinations, faculty, staff and students are required to get booster shots by Feb. 28, or six months after getting the final dose of the initial vaccination.

Certain guidelines will also be in place if someone is symptomatic or has a close exposure.

School officials said they will continue to monitor the situation.