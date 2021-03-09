Sac State teams up with Zocalo for to-go crab feed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento State is teaming up with Zocalo to put a unique spin on an annual fundraiser.

Sacramento State Athletics is hosting their annual crab feed next Thursday, March 18.

But because large groups can’t gather indoors, they’re selling crab meal kits to-go — complete with a Zocalo twist.

They say it’s a fun way to work around challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“It was always a big, happy, exciting event that everyone would look forward to every year,” said Julie Shutler, the annual fund director at Sacramento State. “So I know a lot of our supporters and donors are so excited to see, even in a drive-thru format, that we’re able to do this and, hopefully, reach a whole, greater Sacramento area to come support Sac State Athletics.”

There are two meal kit options, and both have enough food for two people. Meals come with: cracked crab, three dipping sauces, a salad, roasted asparagus, five-spice broccoli, rice, black beans, tortillas, and chips and salsa.

An extra $20 will get you a Hornet margarita kit. Zocalo is also selling the Hornet margarita Friday through Sunday, with all proceeds going to Sacramento State Athletics.

All meal orders must be placed by Sunday.

Click or tap here to purchase a meal kit or donate.