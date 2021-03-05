Sac State’s chair of nursing: Get whatever COVID-19 vaccine is offered to you

(KTXL) — As companies like Sutter Health struggle to get more COVID-19 vaccine doses to meet demand, public health experts have some very important reminders for everyone still waiting to get their shot.

Trucks carrying the first patient-ready doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived at a United Parcel Service facility Monday and were headed out all across the country.

Now that there are three vaccines to help fight COVID-19 going into American’s arms, the chair of nursing at Sacramento State has a message for everyone waiting to get vaccinated.

“The real key point that we want to point out is whatever vaccine is offered to you, is to take it and to get it,” said Dr. Tanya Altmann. “All three of them are very highly looked at and very highly vetted for their efficacy. And no matter which one you can get, you should be getting it when you can get it.”

The efficacy rate for J&J is about 72% against moderate to severe coronavirus cases when measured four weeks after the single shot.

For Pfizer and Moderna, it’s up to around 94% to 96%.