Sacramentans express mixed emotions about mayor’s zero-tolerance homelessness policy proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Unhoused Sacramentans are weighing in on a new proposal that’s making headlines.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is calling for what would amount to a zero-tolerance policy for homelessness. Steinberg wants the city to be required to house those who need it, and people living on the streets would be required to take it.

Some people experiencing homelessness expressed feelings of hesitation and others were cautiously optimistic about the mayor’s proposal.

During his State of the City address, Steinberg said he wanted to put $75 million towards providing housing to everyone who needs it.

But, he wants to pair that with a potentially history-making requirement that homeless people take the housing when it’s offered. They would not be allowed to choose to stay on the streets.

“It’s nothing to me, I’d rather be inside anyways than be out here,” Brandon “Bingo” Jackson told FOX40.

Jackson said he’s been homeless for eight years. While he’s currently waiting for a motel voucher that will allow him to bring his dog, he told FOX40 he and many of his other unhoused neighbors have formed a community.

Jackson thinks some might resist housing that’s far from that community, and will struggle with life indoors.

“A lot of people are going to want to go in, but then it’s like once they go in for a period of time they’ll come right back out here,” Jackson explained.

Joe Smith, the advocacy director for Loaves and Fishes, said he believes the success of this program will depend on exactly what options people are given.

“If it’s a good solution that offers them a lot of hope, they’re going to take it pretty well,” Smith said. “If it’s just a bed in a warehouse somewhere, they’re probably not going to feel that great about it.”

The details of those solutions remain unknown, and the proposal has not advanced since the mayor suggested it in June.