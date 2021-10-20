Sacramentans play beneath the rain at downtown park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento saw rain Wednesday night, and some people were outside enjoying the conditions.

Another wave of rain will move across the Sacramento Valley early Thursday, with showers continuing off and on throughout the day.

On Friday, Californians can again expect early morning rain. The rain may be heavy at times during the morning commute, but it should be dry all afternoon into early Saturday.

The strongest storm will move in late Saturday, lasting into Tuesday.

Sacramento is also doing what it can to make sure streets and drains stay clean before more rain falls on the city.