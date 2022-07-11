SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Due to the excessive heat in the Sacramento area on Monday, the City of Sacramento will open the Outreach and Engagement Center as a cooling center so people can escape the heat.

According to a news release from the City of Sacramento, the Outreach and Engagement Center will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

The center can hold up to 50 people at a time including a space for pets and other belongings. Guests can enjoy snacks, water, and can recharge their devices while cooling down.

The news release also said that Sacramento Public Libraries and Sacramento community centers are open during regular business hours and can be used as another way for people to escape the heat.

Since the National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures under 100 degrees for the rest of the week, Sacramento will be monitoring the weather closely and activating the Outreach and Engagement Center as needed.