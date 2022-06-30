SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento International Airport is offering tips for travelers as it expects traffic to be near pre-pandemic numbers.

More than 125,000 people are expected to travel out of the airport. According to the airport, Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest day since the Fourth of July lands on a Monday.

The busiest return day is expected to be Tuesday.

Thousands are also expected to travel to the Sacramento airport.

“SMF is expected to welcome thousands of travelers who will spend the holiday weekend exploring the region,” the airport said.

Sacramento airport recommends travelers get there at least 2.5 hours before their flight and three hours before an international flight.

Parking is expected to be limited, and the Sacramento airport said some lots will likely temporarily close depending on availability. Parking availability, however, can be checked in real-time on the airport’s website.

It’s highly recommended people who are traveling be dropped off by someone, take public transportation, or use a taxi or a ride-sharing app.

For those wanting to get to through the airport quicker, the airport recommends getting TSA Pre-check.

“If travelers pre-enroll on the Pre✓ website, they can go through the entire process at SMF in five minutes or less,” the airport said.

There are also check-in kiosks for people who want to avoid crowded main desks.