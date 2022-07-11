(KTXL) — With temperatures rising over 100 degrees on Monday in the Sacramento area and in other parts of Central and Northern California, the city of Sacramento and several national government agencies warn people to be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms of heat exhaustion can include heavy sweating, cold, pale, clammy skin, nausea, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, a headache, or fainting.

The CDC also says that heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke and that any bystanders should act fast. When a person has heat exhaustion, they should move to a cooler area, loosen their clothing and sip cool water. If symptoms do not improve, or you start throwing up, you should seek medical help immediately, according to the CDC.

As for heat stroke, the CDC warns people that it can cause death or permanent disability if emergency action is not taken. Heat stroke tends to be more serious due to the long-lasting effects it may have.

Heat stroke has very similar symptoms compared to heat exhaustion with dizziness, confusion, and even becoming unconscious. More clarifying symptoms include a high body temperature, fast strong pulse, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin.

If a person has heat stroke, they or people nearby should call 911, move the person to a cooler area, loosen their clothing, and cool down with water and ice. The most important thing to remember when helping a person suffering from heat stroke is to not give them something to drink.

The US National Weather Service also warns that pets can suffer from heat effects. During days with excessive heat, it is important to stay cool, stay hydrated and stay informed.