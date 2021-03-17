Sacramento API women leaders speak out against violence against Asian Americans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento City Councilmember Mai Vang and other women in local leadership from the Asian Pacific Islander community denounced the recent violence against Asian Americans.

The event was hosted by My Sister’s House, an organization that aims to help Asian and Pacific Islander women who are dealing with domestic violence and sexual assault.

The message from the speakers was clear. Silence is no longer an option.

“Please listen to this when we say this, that we need you to stand up with us. The trauma and hurt our Asian American Pacific Islander community is experiencing is real. Not only in this moment but what we have all been experienced over the years,” Vang said.

A recent study by Stop AAPI Hate found that women are more than two times likely to be the victims of attacks against Asian Americans.