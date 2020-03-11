Sacramento Appliance closes after nearly 6 decades in business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Health issues forced the 86-year-old owner of Sacramento Appliance to call it quits after nearly six decades catering to residents in Oak Park and surrounding neighborhoods.

Consuelo Rios has mixed feelings about no longer going to work.

It has been harder and harder to get qualified repair technicians and compete with big box stores.

Still, habits die hard.

"I do going to miss it a lot," Rios said from her home, where she is recovering from a visit to the hospital.

She was surrounded by several of her children and grandchildren Tuesday, all of whom worked at the store growing up.

The casual atmosphere was what attracted repeat customers like Larry Otto, who still owns the stove he bought at the store 30 years ago. Often his many visits were spent chatting with Consuelo on subjects unrelated to appliances.

"Having nice conversations with her about life in general and the history of our neighborhood," Otto explained.

Rios and her husband, Ezequiel, who died 32 years ago, always tried to help young families by delaying payments.

Regina Conners needed help 36 years ago when starting her household.

"Sometimes I didn't always have the cash and she trusted me to come back and bring what I owed her," Conners, who became a friend as well as a lifelong customer, told FOX40.

"These people are just like me,” Rios, a native of Mexico City, said. "In the beginning of life, we was poor as them."

Her husband was always involved in inmate work and employment training programs. He was recognized several times by local agencies.

The couple’s daughter, Naomi, found thank you letters from former workers while cleaning out the store.

"They got their start here and moved on to open their own companies," she said.

Her father was known to help employees find locations for their own appliance stores. A son and two grandsons also have their own appliance businesses.

"I do feel good helping other people," Consuelo said as she reflected on her legacy in the community.

She said people come up to her and ask about her health and when she will be back at the store. But she is resigned to the fact that the store's time has run out.

"Wonderful memories, wonderful," she said.