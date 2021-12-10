Sacramento appoints its first female police chief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento is hiring its first female police chief following Chief Daniel Hahn’s announcement that he would be retiring at the end of this year.

Friday, Sacramento announced the city manager appointed Deputy Chief Kathy Lester as the 46th chief of police.

“I am humbled by this appointment and by the opportunity to serve our residents in this role,” Lester said. “I joined the Sacramento Police Department because of its reputation for community-based policing, and that spirit of community and collaboration has long been instilled in me. I look forward to continuing the ongoing work by the Sacramento Police Department to make our city a place where everyone feels safe, secure and protected.”

Lester, a 27-year veteran of the department, started with Sacramento police in 1994 as a dispatcher. Since then, the city said she has headed multiple divisions for the department.

Congratulations to our own Deputy Chief Kathy Lester on being announced as the 46th Chief of Police for the Sacramento Police Department ! #sacpd #Sacramento https://t.co/s8TIPmSCF4 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 10, 2021

“She has led the Contracts Services Division, Personnel and Fiscal Division, the Downtown Patrol Command, the Division of Outreach and Engagement and Police Services for the Sacramento City Unified School District. She also has overseen the Office of Specialized Services,” city officials wrote in Friday’s release.

Back in 2014, when Lester was monitoring the department’s recruiting efforts, she spoke with FOX40 about the racial disparities within Sacramento’s police force.

“We need to increase our applicant pool in order to get more people through the process,” she said at the time.

Lester said part of the problem was that recruiting was being hampered by the lack of trust for police and the recruiting pool.

“When you have an officer who’s responding to your home and they look like you and understand you, you will be more comfortable with that officer,” she said.

Lester’s family has lived in Sacramento for generations, the city wrote.

She previously served in the Army as an interpreter, combat medic and range master.

“Kathy Lester is not just a home-grown talent and a historic appointment; she is 100 percent the right person to lead this department at this time, displaying an unparalleled breadth of experience as well as the values critical to our communities,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. “I know she will be terrific in this position and continue the high standards set by Chief Hahn.”

Chief Hahn, who became the city’s first Black police chief in 2017, announced his retirement in August.

“I’m sure, maybe the sexy story would be some sort of scandal, I’m getting fired or anything. The real answer is it’s time,” Hahn said the day after his announcement. “I’ve been a police officer for 34 years, police chief for 10 years, and it was a good time not only for me but I think for this department.”

Early in his tenure, the city split loudly over the actions his officers took in the backyard of a Meadowview home, actions that left Stephon Clark dead at the hands of police. The two officers who shot him claimed they mistook his cell phone for a gun.

As the city’s streets erupted again last summer over the death of George Floyd, the officers who killed Clark had not been tossed from the force, something referenced by the Clark family as they reacted with dismay to Hahn’s decision to retire.

True leaders uphold accountability and delegate responsibility. The city of Sacramento deserves a chief that is for the people and not politics or power. Stephon Clark; The Unarmed Truth deserves justice. The city manager, the chief of police, the district attorney, and the attorney general have all failed on not some levels but all levels. Hopefully, whoever replaces him will do what’s right and deliver the justice that is needed. The Sacramento Police Department and all of it’s field officers should be able to differentiate between a gun and a cell phone. Anytime someone makes a mistake to the degree that a law must be created; those people should be held accountable to the highest extent of the law. Stevonte Clark, brother of Stephon Clark

The city said before hiring Lester, it posted a survey about the qualities the community wanted to see in the next police chief. It received roughly 1,700 responses.