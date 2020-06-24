Sacramento area businesses shut down after customers, staff test positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – As the Sacramento region continues to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, some businesses have been forced to close their doors again.

At the Zebra Club in midtown, a sign on the front door said a customer tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Employees were taking a few days to disinfect the bar and have staff tested for the virus.

In Dixon, Cattlemen’s closed over Father’s Day weekend after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Same with the Parkwest Casino Lotus in the Little Saigon district of Sacramento. The casino closed after an employee also came back positive for the virus. The closure enabled them to deep clean, sanitize and disinfect the casino.

Sacramento County spokesperson Janna Haynes told FOX40 as more testing for COVID-19 is taking place, they anticipate the number of cases to go up.

“We are seeing a pretty drastic increase,” said Haynes.

While businesses have continued to reopen to customers, health officials have cautioned people about socializing in big numbers.

At the Mandarin Restaurant in Sacramento County bar patrons sat one seat apart.

“Social distancing and, like I said, every 15 to 20 minutes we’re wiping the place down. We wipe anything that the customer might touch, credit cards, pens,” Mandarin Restaurant owner Michael Helmrich told FOX40.

“Any public space is being regulated by a specific set of guidelines that have been set forth by the state,” explained Haynes. “So, if you have a bar, a restaurant, a hair salon, whatever the case may be, they have a full-blown checklist that they have had to meet that takes into consideration social distancing, face coverings, maximum capacity, things like that. But we can’t put forth those regulations in a home.”

Haynes said the county has tied some of the increase in cases to private gatherings, not businesses reopening.

“People are getting together in their homes or backyard barbecues, the private gatherings with family and friends,” said Haynes. “And we’re seeing multiple positive cases come out of these gatherings.”

Haynes reminded the public to stay vigilant and practice social distancing and even wear masks when you’re in the home of family or friends.

“Practice common sense. I think that’s what we need to do, common sense and we’ll get through it,” said Helmrich.

While law enforcement is not enforcing any of the social distancing guidelines, the county is hiring “navigators” who will go into a business and help them adhere to guidelines.