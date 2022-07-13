(KTXL) — All public safety agencies in Placer, Sacramento, and Yolo counties have joined together to have a community notification system that will alert residents about emergencies and other important public safety information.

The alert system will enable the counties to provide their residents with critical information quickly in a variety of situations such as road closures, severe weather, missing persons, and evacuations.

According to Sacramento Alert, they use “reverse 911” data and technology provided by citizens through their Citizen Opt-In portal.

Sacramento County residents are encouraged to log into the Sacramento Alert Citizen Opt-In portal and provide their preferred contact information where they would like to receive alerts.

For Yolo County, their emergency notification system currently includes all listed and unlisted landline telephone numbers serviced by AT&T and Verizon. If anyone wants to register their home phone, cellular phone, work phone, or email they can register here.