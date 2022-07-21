SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men out of Stockton and a woman from Modesto were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of cocaine and several other drug related charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Heidy Isabel Torres Lopez, 40, of Stockton; Cesar Mag Rodriguez Hernandez, 23, of Stockton and Marco Antonio Sanchez Garcia, 37, of Modesto attempted to sell 13 pounds of meth and 3.7 pounds of cocaine to a confidential informant working for law enforcement, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, the Stockton Police Department, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office were involved in this investigation.

The three suspects are facing 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine, according to the US Attorney’s Office.