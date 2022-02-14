Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency to let woman keep portion of her land

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman said she won a fight against the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency to keep her land — at least for now.

Frances Tennant has lived off of Garden Highway for nearly 70 years, and she doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. So, when the SAFCA requested another portion of her property last month, she was not having it.

“My biggest concern is that they will go ahead and take this property by eminent domain like they did my home,” Tennant said.

SAFCA proposed taking a corner of her property to protect the Natomas Basin from flooding, but a letter sent to Tennant revealed a change of plan.

“SAFCA’s going to leave this retaining wall, which they were going to take, and this corner of the patio,” Tennant said.

After a constant back and forth, it was good news for Tennant.

“That’s a small victory,” Tennant said. “I was happy.”

Tennant said she considers it a win, but she is still concerned the fight isn’t over.

“I don’t know if they’re going to take out my trees. I don’t know if they’re going to take out the oleanders. They have the right to take out or add anything they want,” Tennant said.

According to the letter, SAFCA is still allowed to make major changes to her property, including removing any trees or vegetation. Tennant’s rights to operate or drill around the area could also be restricted without limit.

For Tennant, she said what makes matters worse is she has no idea if or when the changes will happen.

“I would like them to be more open with me about what they’re going to do and when,” Tennant said.

SAFCA declined an interview and would not discuss details regarding Tennant’s property. The agency said negotiations with Tennant are ongoing.

The agency also said it works to balance the needs of property owners along with the demands of implementing flood control improvements.