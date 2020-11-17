Sacramento area men charged with insurance fraud and arson

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento area men were arrested after allegedly conspiring to commit vehicular arson to receive $30,500 in an insurance payout, according to the California Department of Insurance.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in a parking lot on June 24, 2019. Thirty-five-year-old Rocklin resident Rajdeep Singh claimed the vehicle had been stolen and filed a claim with his parents’ insurance company on their behalf.

His claims were later discredited after an investigation and authorities said that 29-year-old Sacramento resident David Bailey Jr. burned the vehicle at Singh’s request. Bailey later confessed he received $500 from Singh for the arson.

Singh self-surrendered on Oct. 19 while Bailey was arrested on Oct. 21. Both were charged with felony counts of arson and insurance fraud.

This case is being prosecuted by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.