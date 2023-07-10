(KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers detained a man who allegedly kidnapped his pregnant wife and threatened to kill her Monday afternoon, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson with the agency said that Matiullah Najib is accused of kidnapping his wife. The couple was last seen in a black Tesla “near Davis.”

The sheriff’s office said it received the call about the alleged kidnapping around 3:30 p.m.

The agency said the CHP was able to find the suspect in Vacaville and that the victim is safe.