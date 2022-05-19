SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As COVID cases rise in California and across the country, a part of the response is making sure people have options to detect and treat the virus as soon as possible.

Rapid testing paired with medical consultation and COVID-19 treatment is available at 35 locations within an hour of Sacramento.

For those without insurance, Optum Serve is also offering the Test-to-Treat sites, including in Woodland, in a Yolo County building.

At these sites, people will be given a rapid COVID test. If positive, the medical staff onsite will set them up with a virtual consultation with a doctor. If the patient meets the health requirements, the doctor will prescribe an anti-viral treatment like Paxloxid or Lagevrio.

The Test-to-Treat sites are an effort by the Biden administration to try and manage COVID as a part of everyday life while at the same time trying to prevent cases from exploding into record infections.

In Sacramento County, cases are about four times as high as they were this time last month.

While the numbers are not nearly as high as at the beginning of this year, if these numbers were there a year and a half, two years ago, Sacramento would be in the purple tier.

“We have been here before, but the previous surges maybe the vaccination rates were not as high at the time. What we are seeing with the sub-variants, although they are much more contagious, what we’re seeing is the severity is reduced,” Kasirye said.

Kasirye said she does not anticipate a return to measures like masking or event restrictions at this point.

“What we’re really watching carefully is the impact on hospitalizations to help us in determining if we need to take additional steps,” Kasirye said.

Health officials continue to urge people to voluntarily wear an N95 mask indoors and stay current with vaccinations and boosters.