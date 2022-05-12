Gas prices in the Sacramento area reached a new record two days in a row this week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

On Thursday, AAA listed the highest average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline at $5.806, slightly above Wednesday’s highest average price for the same region at $5.80.

The Stockton area also reached a new record on Thursday for the highest average price, with a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline at $5.749.

As of Thursday, California’s current average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $5.853, with mid-grade at $6.052 and premium at $6.189, according to AAA.

A gallon of diesel is currently at $6.514, which is also the highest recorded average in the state for this type of fuel.