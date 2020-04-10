Sacramento-area Slavic church collaborates with county health officials

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Public Health Department said it is now working with the church linked to at least 71 COVID-19 cases.

In a release posted to their website, representatives from Bethany Slavic Missionary Church said they spoke with county officials Wednesday to talk about how to avoid further spread of the virus in the community.

Members of the church will be checking in with the health department during the pandemic.

“Due to the concerning and sobering statistics about how COVID-19 has impacted the Slavic

community, church leadership and county representatives have vowed to maintain open lines of communication, share materials and outreach tactics and spearhead outreach to other influential community leaders. This joint effort is critical to the health and safety of not only the Slavic community, but our entire Sacramento County community,” Thursday’s release from the church and the county stated.

County officials added that while there is a large outbreak of COVID-19 cases throughout Sacramento County within the Slavic community, not all positive cases are linked to members of Bethany Slavic Missionary Church.

“Sacramento County does not condone ridicule, hatred or violence toward this church, our Slavic residents and Slavic health care workers on the front lines of this public health crisis,” the release said.