Sacramento BBB providing free masks to local employers

The Better Business Bureau is known for helping consumers navigate bad practices of some entrepreneurs, but Wednesday and Thursday, it’s working to help businesses navigate COVID-19 protocols.

The Sacramento BBB is making sure companies have the N-95 masks they need to keep their employees and clients safe as the delta variant surges.

Any business in need can request a free box of 20 N-95 masks per employee for up to 50 workers.

If an employer has more people than that on staff, they can get the remaining boxes delivered at no cost.

To get the masks, the BBB asks businesses to register at ppeunite.org.

Businesses with a staff of 50 or less can visit the Sacramento BBB office at 10399 Old Placerville Rd. in Sacramento, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday.