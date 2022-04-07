SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Beer Week announced in a press release that it’s returning as an in-person event later this month.

The 13th annual event will begin April 22 and conclude May 1. The Sacramento Area Brewers Guild said it anticipates more than 100 events to be held throughout the region with the craft beer scene showcased in events across Sacramento, Yolo, Placer and El Dorado counties.

The Sac Mac and Beer Fest is also returning on April 23 at River Walk Park in West Sacramento. That event is scheduled to occur from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature more than 30 local breweries.

The festival will include a competition with teams of local breweries and chefs vying for the best pairing of beer and mac and cheese.

In a press release, Brewers Guild president Erle Mankin had an enthusiastic statement about Sacramento Beer Week returning as an in-person event. Mankin is also co-owner of Jackrabbit Brewing.

This year’s Sacramento Beer Week feels especially exciting. We’re looking forward to bringing craft beer enthusiasts together safely in-person this year, as we celebrate the resilience of the region’s breweries over the last two years. Kicking things off with the return of the Sac Mac + Beer Fest presents the perfect opportunity to toast to this year’s long-awaited festivities. Erle Mankin, Sacramento Area Brewers Guild president

According to a press release, over 15 breweries will release their own version of a beer called “Rising Together” during the 10-day event. Each brewery put its own unique spin on the beer, according to the release.

The beer is a collaboration with the breweries that started in 2021 to “show the resilience of the craft beer community” during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Sacramento Beer Week website, here are the events scheduled as of Thursday:

Bacon and Beer Pairing at Hop Gardens Taproom (2904 Franklin Boulevard, Sacramento); April 23 at 2 p.m.

Hype Enough? At Hop Gardens Taproom; April 23 at 12 p.m.

Comedy Night at Tower Brewing Company (1210 66th Street, Suite B); April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Sushi and Beer Pairing at Hop Gardens Taproom, April 28 at 6 p.m.

Sac Co-op Spring Fling Rooftop Party at Sacramento Natural Foods Co-Op (2820 R Street); April 30 at 1 p.m.

North Park Beer Company Takeover at Hop Gardens Taproom; April 30 at 2 p.m.

Reggae Chill Out at Tower Brewing Company; May 1 at 1 p.m.