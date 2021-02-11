Sacramento business owner donates sales to fallen deputy’s family

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Community members continue to offer support to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Gibson’s family three weeks after he and his K-9 were killed in the line of duty.

As soon as she heard about Gibson’s death, Fragrant Farmhouse owner and partner Ashley Bass felt like she needed to do something to help.

“It really tugged on my heart a little bit, and so I wanted to do something to be able to give back,” Bass said.

A mom herself, Bass decided to sell her Back the Blue candles hoping some of the sales can bring some comfort to the Gibson family.

“Our Back the Blue typically goes to the Lodi Police Foundation, but this month I wanted to give back to Deputy Gibson’s family,” Bass explained.

And within a few hours of putting the candles up for sale, Bass said she sold out of 200 candles.

So far, Bass said she’s raised more than $2,000 for the Gibson family and will continue to donate $10 of each candle sale throughout the month of February.

FOX40 was unable to reach Gibson’s family for comment, but during his funeral last week, Gibson’s widow, Rachel, spoke about how much her family misses him.

“Thank you for always loving us with all your heart, we miss you so much,” she said. “And like you said, we aren’t saying goodbye but we’ll see you soon. So we’ll see you soon. Sophie and I love you the most.”

While Bass has never spoke directly to the family, she hopes this small gesture will help.

“Your story touched my heart and as a mom, I can’t imagine what she’s going through right now, especially with a 9-month-old. I just want to give them some sort of relief and support,” Bass old FOX40.

Bass said the candles will be available to buy online by 6 p.m. Thursday.