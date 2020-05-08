Sacramento business owners hopeful as they get ready to reopen for curbside pickup

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A homemade sign sits in the window of Big Brother Comics on J Street in midtown Sacramento.

“I got the number here. I got the email there,” said Kenny Russell.

Russell has owned the comic book store for the past 15 years and like many small businesses, he was forced to shut his doors back in March.

“Bad for business, bad for every business but I think it was important,” Russell told FOX40.

This week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced retail shops in the state could begin opening on Friday. That includes clothing stores, florists and bookstores.

“Now that it’s at the tail end of the shutdowns, curbside being opened up, I’m super excited for that,” Russell said.

Jewelry stores and Evangeline’s Costume Mansion in Old Sacramento have signs in the windows saying they are available for curbside pickup.

“Overall, in general, it’s like a ghost town,” said Anwar Khan, who owns Old City Kites.

Khan said his shop has had a substantial drop in business, besides a few online sales.

“Since that COVID-19, we totally have shut down. We have zero business,” said Khan.

Sacramento County released a statement regarding the retail shops.

Retail businesses may conduct curbside pickup so long as no one form the public enters the business — this is understood to be in accordance with the state directive. Enforcement will continue as it has and violations of non-compliance with the Sacramento County Health Order may be reported. Sacramento County

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says they have not issued any citations since the public health order was first put into place. Enforcement remains a last resort for extreme circumstances, according to officials.

While businesses on Thursday said they’re hoping people support small business, they also hope the new measures keep them afloat until the shutdown ends.

“And hopefully, we will survive for a long time,” said Khan.

A spokesperson with the county says 311 collects information about the businesses violating the order and the county will send Code Enforcement to provide education to the business. If it’s ineffective, they say greater action will be taken and the district attorney will enforce the order.