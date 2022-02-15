Sacramento business owners mixed on mask mandate changes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some business owners are celebrating the new mask guidance, but not everyone is ready for change.

A sign on the door outside of Capital Books clearly states that people will still need to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

“So, it’s just safer to not have to do anything other than mask required,” said co-owner Ross Rojek.

When California’s mask rules change at midnight, Rojek’s priorities will remain the same. All customers, even those who are vaccinated and boosted, will still have to wear a mask.

“There is no room. You can’t be more than 6 feet away from someone in here,” Rojek said.

A big reason behind the decision is the book store’s smallest customers. The federal government has yet to approve vaccines for children under 5.

“We have families that bring newborns on their first outings out of the house into a book store, and I’m not going to risk that,” Rojek said.

For the owner of Brasseri Du Monde in downtown, he is filled with excitement and anticipation. Aziz Bellarbi-Salah said he has endured some of his toughest times as a restaurateur since the mask mandates began nearly two years ago.

He feels the new rules may change the minds of customers who were previously reluctant to be around others in public settings.

“So, pulling that symbol away, saying you don’t need to wear the masks, I think that makes a lot of people a lot more comfortable in public spaces,” Bellarbi-Salah said.