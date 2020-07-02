Sacramento businesses frustrated as governor announces latest round of COVID-19 shutdown orders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday ordered no more indoor dining for at least the next few weeks, causing a hardship to Sacramento County restaurants.

Aziz Bellarbi-Salah owns multiple restaurants in the downtown area, including the Brasserie Capitale and Aioli Bodega Espanola.

“I’m working three times as hard and losing money,” Bellarbi-Salah said.

He told FOX40 he was already in the red with limited outdoor and indoor seating. After the governor’s order, that seating capacity has once again been halved.

“Cut my capacity back from about 60%,” he explained. “Now, we are sitting at maybe, maybe 28, 25 to 30%.”

Henry de Vere White owns de Vere’s Irish Pub in Sacramento. They had been selling to-go food only under the name Snug Jr. until they opened indoor dining on Wednesday.

“We made it a full shift until we were told we were going to have to close down,” said de Vere White. “If you have a favorite restaurant and they’re doing to-go food, they need your support so bad.”

The governor’s orders focused on indoor bans, so while places like zoos were on the list, the Sacramento Zoo told FOX40 it will remain open. However, it will close its indoor gift shop and other indoor buildings to comply.

Theaters like the Century Theatres in the Arden area can no longer reopen. Before Wednesday, the theater said there would be showings again by the end of the week.

Indoor family entertainment centers were also told to close.

Dave Haness is the president and general manager at Country Club Lanes bowling alley.

“Really, really frustrated,” Haness told FOX40. “It wasn’t like I didn’t see it coming.”

FOX40 video shows the bowling alley reopening weeks ago with temperature checks, mandatory masks and constant cleaning.

Haness said after shutting down again Wednesday, customers were calling to give their sympathies, telling staff they appreciate how seriously they took safety.

“Everyone’s got to wake up, take it seriously,” said Haness. “Because, again, businesses such as ours, we can’t just open two weeks, close two weeks and think that that’s going to cut it for the future as we know it.”