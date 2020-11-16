Sacramento businesses optimistic as indoor operations again restricted

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Sacramento County back in the purple tier this week, it forced businesses to operate outside as indoor isn’t allowed.

But many businesses were optimistic they can survive with outdoor dining only, but they did add that, hopefully, it’s for a short time as it’s hard to predict what Mother Nature will bring.

“A lot of the reservations were canceled,” said Polanco Cantina’s General Manager Oscar Vazquez. “It was a little bit slower than we planned on it.”

Unlike other restaurants, Polanco has numerous outdoor patios to work with. Even with the many challenges in the way, Vazquez remains positive they will be fine with outdoor only operations.

“We are very optimistic,” Vazquez told FOX40. “We are going to roll with it and see what we can do and make sure everyone is safe.”

Across the street from DOCO, Tiger Bar and Food Hall on K Street received some good news as it will be allowed to use Ali Youssefi Square for service.

Chef and partner Adam Pechal says the square will allow them to seat 90 people while social distancing.

“We would be dead in the water without this,” Pechal said.

Over at Tropics Alehouse Midtown, they are following the same plans as others with tents, heat lamps and fire pits. Employees say they are adapting and making the most of the situation to stay afloat.

“It was kind of crazy. It was kind of hectic because you never know what is going on,” said Tropics server Evelyn Cano. “We go from indoor to outdoor. We are making adjustments constantly.”

As the weather changes, many businesses say they are prepared for the cold weather. They’re also hoping for less rain and that the coronavirus situation improves.

“We are hopefully things might get better soon, but we are also prepared for the long run,” Cano said. “So, we don’t expect any changes. We are just rolling with the punches and see where this leads.”

Businesses remain optimistic, but if outdoor operations continue and a storm rolls in, it will be hard to know how people will react.

A lot of businesses say they are hoping when the Sacramento Kings start the season next month fans will be allowed indoors.