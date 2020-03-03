Sacramento campaign volunteers make final push ahead of Super Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Volunteers across Sacramento were hosting phone banks for their candidates Monday in a final push before voters head to the polls for Super Tuesday.

“Honestly, it’s because she’s really genuine. She has all the plans. She has all the details,” said Michael LaHood, who is volunteering for Elizabeth Warren’s campaign.

“I think Bernie's program really speaks to the aspirations of a lot of working people and a lot of people who’ve been left out,” said volunteer Katherine Costello.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is polling in first place in California. Supporters were out canvassing in hopes they could help grow his lead.

“I’m real excited that he’s doing so well,” Costello told FOX40.

Other campaigns are now seeing an opportunity as the field narrows.

“Especially with Senator Klobuchar and Mayor Buttigieg dropping out over the last 24 hours after running strong campaigns, both endorsing the vice president, it’s time to make this a two-person race,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Sacramento’s mayor is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.

“(He’ll show) that the Democratic norms and the civility between people, that those things are important,” he said.

At former Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s campaign offices in Sacramento, his national political co-chair has a similar strategy to capitalize on the moderate vote.

“We take California very seriously,” said Michael Nutter.

It’s why the campaign has been pouring time and money into the Golden State.

Super Tuesday will be the first time Bloomberg is on the presidential ballot.

“Being president of the United States of America is an executive job,” Nutter told FOX40. “Mike was mayor of New York three terms. He’s ready to lead on day one.”

While the ultimate decision will be made at the ballot box, volunteers said they want to make sure they have done everything in their power to make Super Tuesday live up to its name for their candidate.

Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m.