SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Central YMCA got a whole new look thanks to the Sacramento Kings, the National Basketball Association and Kaiser Permanente.

Local kids at the Sacramento Central YMCA got to enjoy a newly refurbished basketball court, all apart of the NBA’s initiative to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the league, by creating more than 50 new live, learn, or play centers throughout the nation.

“We want to impact the lives of those around us in a positive way. And it’s just great to have great partners like Kaiser Permanente, to be able to do that for our communities, the youth of our communities and everyone in the Sacramento regions. It’s a great day here, today,” John Rinehart, the President of Business Operations for the Sacramento Kings said.

This is the 17th basketball court citywide, and the 13tht in partnership with Kaiser Permanente. The basketball court includes a mural designed by the Sacramento Kings and painted by local artist Jeremy Stanger. The mural illustrated the City of Sacramento and Sacramento Kings culture.

“For our youth to come to have fun, to play and to thrive, we’re just so thrilled to be able to provide this here today,” Brandon Pace, the Chief Operating Officer for Kaiser Permanente said.

Not only will kids be using this court to play basketball, it will be in use for everyone up to seniors doing their exercises.

“”When people walk into the gym, I think it just brings a whole sense of community and happiness. We used to have blank, beige walls, and I think it really elevates what people can expect to experience inside of the gym,” Danielle Buffalino, the YMCA VP of Operations and Marketing said.

