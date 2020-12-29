Sacramento chaplain returns home after counseling frontline medical workers in Texas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A local trauma and crisis chaplain has returned home after traveling across the nation counseling medical workers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Sacramento resident Julie Bevers gets a call requesting her services, she jumps on a plane.

Her chaplain work took her to New York during the first wave of the COVID-19 crisis in April and May, and she has spent the last five-and-a-half months in southern Texas.

She worked as a counselor to medical workers who came to Texas specifically to work with COVID-19 patients.

“The hospitals were overwhelmed. So, you have people from all over the country that want to go and help,” Bevers told FOX40.

The medical workers answer the call, motivated to help save lives but they also witness death on a daily basis. That’s where, as counselor, Bevers provides a critical role.

“I was there to constantly remind them that not all lives are going to be saved and in those cases, they’re there to walk them home,” Bevers explained. “And who better than them; these compassionate, caring, loving, generous and kind people.”

She teaches post-traumatic growth, encouraging people to acknowledge and process the bad things that happen.

“We’ve got to feel it to heal it, right?” Bevers asked.

She encouraged the workers to try and focus on the positive 70% of the time.

“Seventy percent connection and love and laughter alongside the 30% that was horrific and sad and filled with grief,” Bevers said.

Bevers said the message was as important to her as to the ones she was helping.

“That 70% really did kind of nourish me and keep me going through the hardships, through missing my family,” Bevers explained.

Bevers said for anyone who sees a medical worker, they deserve the public’s gratitude.

“Thank them. Thank them. And they’re going to say that they’re not heroes. Hmm. There’s a lot more to it. It’s part of their make-up. It’s who they are. So, we can thank them for that,” Bevers said.

After coming home in time for Christmas and being able to reconnect with her family, including her husband of 27 years, Bevers said she is going to take some time before her next deployment but said there will be another.

“Even though my heart is pulled, and I want to go back there and serve, I also know that I need to take care of myself here, so that I can go back and serve at the highest capacity and not burn out,” Bevers explained.

She said being away from her husband and family for more than five months also gave her a tremendous amount of compassion for military members and their families during long deployments.