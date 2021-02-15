Sacramento church cautious about restarting in-person worship even after Supreme Court ruling

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Feb. 7 marked the first time in months many churches were allowed to hold in-person worship without violating state virus guidelines.

The Supreme Court ruled the state’s restrictions on indoor religious gatherings were in violation of religious liberty.

However, at least one Sacramento church said they were re-evaluating their reopening plan before holding indoor worship.

The Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in midtown Sacramento told FOX40 their chief focus was the safety of the community. As a result, they’ve been relying on virtual services.

The dean of the church said he believes respecting county and state guidelines with regards to the pandemic is in line with the spirit of his faith.

“We are not individuals on our own who are just doing what we want,” said the Very Rev. Matthew Woodward. “But we are a part of a community that shares our wisdom, and that is an important part of the Episcopal faith. That’s essential.”

California churches can now operate at 25% to 50% capacity depending on the severity of COVID-19 in their area.

As of now, singing and chanting are still restricted.