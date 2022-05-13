SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Leaders of the Pioneer Congregational United Church of Christ in Midtown hope a special benefit concert this Sunday will make a lasting impact for the people of Ukraine.

The church’s organist, Jack Miller, said he came up with the benefit concert idea after he saw news clips showing Russia’s devastating and deadly invasion of Ukraine.

“I thought: What can I do? And I thought well I could put together a concert maybe and get musicians to donate their services and participate,” Miller said.

Musicians and faith leaders from across the region will perform at the church on Sunday starting at 7:00 p.m.

The concert is open to the public and attendees are encouraged to donate $20. Church leaders say the money will go directly to humanitarian organizations working on the ground in the war-torn nation.

The St. Francis High School Chamber Signers will be performing,

“I think it’s so important that these students make a difference with their music and be a part of the community,” Tina Harris, director of the high school group, said.

The Sacramento State Hornet Horns are also expected to play the benefit.

“I kind of like to say music starts where words fail. There are just some things that can be conveyed through music that words can’t,” tubist Aaron David said.

Miller, the church organist, said the benefit aligns with the church’s faith.

“Christ taught us from the precepts of God that we should love our neighbor. And our neighbor is anyone in the world,” Miller said.

The church is located at 2700 L Street in Midtown.

Parking will be made available off Capital Avenue between 27th and 28th Street at the Teichert Motor Court at the Sutter Health Hospital.