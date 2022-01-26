Sacramento church official explains how CalOES helps protect against security threats

The hostage standoff at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas on Jan. 15 brought the idea of becoming a target while expressing your beliefs back into the minds of many.

Authorities say Malik Faisal Akram, a British national, took the four people who were at Congregation Beth Israel hostage. He was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist convicted of trying to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan and who is serving a lengthy sentence in a prison in Fort Worth, which is 15 miles southwest of Colleyville.

The siege ended after the last hostage ran out of the synagogue, and an FBI SWAT team rushed in. Akram was killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

Flossie Crump, the director of security at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Sacramento, joined Sonseeahray to discuss how the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is helping places of worship in the Golden State upgrade their defenses against security threats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.