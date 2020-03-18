Sacramento church reports coronavirus cases in congregation, 1 death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There have been a small number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases in the congregation at Faith Presbyterian Church in the Pocket neighborhood of Sacramento.

The church says one of their members has also died after contracting COVID-19.

A task force of three members of the congregation who have expertise in public health, infectious diseases and medicine have been appointed to help guide all decisions.

The facility is currently closed to all meetings, including the many outside groups who use the space, until at least April 3.