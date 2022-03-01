SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The man who allegedly killed his three daughters and the man supervising his visit had been recently arrested on suspicion of driving drunk and battery on an officer and nurse.

The California Highway Patrol in Los Banos arrested David Rojas on Feb. 22.

“An altercation ensued. Mr. Rojas assaulted Officer Alvarez. Basically hitting him on the side of the head,” said Shannon Stiers, with the CHP.

According to the CHP, Rojas also assaulted a nurse as she tried to draw blood at the hospital while he was in custody. That most recent incident followed a long history of violence, which caused the mother of the three daughters to file a restraining order against him last year.

“The restraining order was obtained after a domestic violence incident at some time in the past,” said Sgt. Rod Grassmann, with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

In her request, the mother said, “Respondent has a history of being verbally and physically aggressive that has been ongoing for the past 10 years. I have moved out the house with the children because I am afraid of Respondent and concerned my safety and the safety of my children.”

An agreement between Rojas and the mother allowed him to see his children under the supervision of a friend of the mother. That person was one of the five killed at The Church in Sacramento.

“Being a father myself, I don’t know how any person could ever harm their kids in that way, but it’s horrible — tragic,” Stiers said.

“I don’t have any doubt that this mother woke up today, and the sun will never look the same again for her,” Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said.

Schubert said despite protective measures, they can’t prevent someone from getting a gun if they are determined.

“All the paper in the world and the laws in the world will not stop someone from going out and buying an illegal gun,” Schubert said. “We have to be willing to take guns off the streets and hold people accountable when they have them and they shouldn’t have them. Those are things that are critically important and we’ve got this surging violent crime. We have to be aggressive in how we deal with those.”