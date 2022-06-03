SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — South Sacramento is considered to be a hot bed for prostitution; one local church is hoping to do its part to change that.

Taking women off the street is something that the Victory Outreach church has done for years.

“It’s something we do out of our hearts and we trust god in doing this,” said Damien Crable, a member of Victory Outreach.

“We are looking to get them safe, to help them. A lot of them, they live in fear, so they always watching over their shoulders to see who may be watching them once we do approach them.”

The church’s mission it to not only get women off the streets but to make sure they know there are other options than selling their bodies.

“We’re not bringing no heat, nothing is going back to the police, none of that,” said Crable.

Victory Outreach calls this annual event “Code Red” and it’s happening all over the world.

“I would say a good 30 women we’ve been able to have come in and see their lives change and restored, that’s just here, but around the world hundreds,” said Victory Outreach co-pastor Thalia Caraveo.

The church’s effort is even getting praise from the Sacramento Police Department.

“We can handle a portion of it but we work in partnerships with organizations like this all the time because they can help provide resources, outreach to the victims of human trafficking, pimping, and prostitution,” explained Sacramento Police Detective Jason Collins.

Although help isn’t always accepted by women, Crable and his team say it doesn’t mean they don’t want it.

“You can see in their eyes that they really do they just don’t know how to receive it,” said Crable.