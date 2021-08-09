Sacramento City College faculty member identified as Folsom Lake drowning victim

Tanya Rodriguez in an undated photo provided by Sacramento City College

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento City College faculty member drowned earlier this month at Folsom Lake, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said 49-year-old Tanya Rodriguez was at Beals Point on Aug. 1 when she drowned.

The college told FOX40 Rodriguez taught philosophy. Her curriculum vitae shows she previously taught at John Jay College in New York City.

What led up to the drowning has not been reported by the sheriff’s office.